Sports

Cardinals reach $9 million deal with Ozuna

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 10:01 PM

ST. LOUIS

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract with newly acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna, avoiding arbitration.

The Cardinals also reached one-year deals on Friday with outfielder Randal Grichuk ($2.6 million), right-hander Michael Wacha ($5.3 million) and left-hander Tyler Lyons ($1.2 million).

Ozuna is coming off a breakout season. He hit .312 with 37 homers and 124 RBIs for the Miami Marlins, then was traded to St. Louis in December.

Grichuk batted .238 with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs last year, his second straight 20-homer season. Wacha was 12-9 with a 4.13 ERA in 30 starts, and Lyons was 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 50 relief appearances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Walmart plays host to impromptu All-Star football game

    These guys don't need a field to play football.

Walmart plays host to impromptu All-Star football game

Walmart plays host to impromptu All-Star football game 1:01

Walmart plays host to impromptu All-Star football game
Bill Self: K-State is Jayhawks’ biggest rival 0:38

Bill Self: K-State is Jayhawks’ biggest rival
Derek Dooley embraces new challenge at Mizzou 2:49

Derek Dooley embraces new challenge at Mizzou

View More Video