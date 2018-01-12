Olympic ski jumping champ Stoch primed for Pyeongchang

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018, file photo, Poland's Kamil Stoch makes his trial jump at the ski jump in Bischofshofen, Austria, the fourth stage of the Four Hills Ski Jumping event. With an historic win on the World Cup circuit, double Olympic champion Kamil Stoch is in peak form as he aims to defend his ski jumping titles at the Pyeongchang Games. Kerstin Joensson, File AP Photo