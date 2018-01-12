Sports

Near-perfect run secures Olympic spot for Red Gerard

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 03:07 PM

SNOWMASS, Colo.

Red Gerard won a U.S. Grand Prix slopestyle event to secure his spot at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 17-year-old American posted his second slopestyle victory in an Olympic qualifying event with a near-perfect score Friday in snowy conditions.

He will compete in both slopestyle and Big Air next month in the Olympics.

Snow and poor visibility made conditions difficult and forced contest organizers to eliminate the bottom of the three jumps on the course. It didn't bother Gerard, whose score of 87.28 on his second run was .72 short of a perfect score.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

With two first-place finishes in qualifiers, he's atop the list of riders trying to secure one of at least three spots on the U.S. slopestyle team.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Walmart plays host to impromptu All-Star football game

    These guys don't need a field to play football.

Walmart plays host to impromptu All-Star football game

Walmart plays host to impromptu All-Star football game 1:01

Walmart plays host to impromptu All-Star football game
Bill Self: K-State is Jayhawks’ biggest rival 0:38

Bill Self: K-State is Jayhawks’ biggest rival
Derek Dooley embraces new challenge at Mizzou 2:49

Derek Dooley embraces new challenge at Mizzou

View More Video