Sports

Texas State holds on to beat Arkansas State 73-67

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 10:01 PM

JONESBORO, Ark.

Tre'Larenz Nottingham had 17 points and Nijal Pearson added 13 with 10 rebounds as Texas State held on for a 73-67 Sun Belt Conference win over Arkansas State on Thursday night.

Nottingham hit 3 of 7 from distance while dishing out five assists with two steals. Pearson, who had his second double-double this season, also had two steals. Immanuel King was 5 of 8 from the floor for 13 points with six rebounds for Texas State (11-7, 4-1), which has won four straight.

The Bobcats took a 33-30 lead into the break and trailed briefly in the second half. Arkansas State's Deven Simms scored seven straight points and Rashad Lindsey added a jumper for a 44-42 lead at the 13:42 mark. Pearson responded with a layup to spark a 10-2 run. Nottingham nailed two straight treys to go ahead 64-52 with 5:17 left.

Simms finished with 23 points for the Red Wolves (6-12, 1-4).

