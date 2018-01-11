Who needs gold? Alpine ski star Hirscher insists he doesn't

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Austria's Marcel Hirscher celebrates after winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland. Hirscher is the only man with six World Cup overall titles _ all in a row, too. He's won four world championship crowns and 51 World Cup races, just three away from matching the total of fellow Austrian Hermann Maier. It's an impressive resume with just one glaring omission _ an Olympic gold medal. Gabriele Facciotti, File AP Photo