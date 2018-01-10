Host Korea seeks an Olympic sliding breakthrough in skeleton

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2016, file photo, Yun Sungbin, of South Korea, competes in a world cup men's skeleton race in Whistler, British Columbia. Korean skeleton star Yun Sungbin is absolutely obsessed with Iron Man. He collects the figurines. He's seen the movies. He knows every aspect of the superhero's story. Some even call him Iron Man. He may be called Gold Man soon. The Canadian Press via AP, File Darryl Dyck