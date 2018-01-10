Homegrown: Road to Olympics began in Red Gerard's backyard

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, U.S. Olympic Winter Games snowboarding big air hopeful Red Gerard poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA media summit, in Park City, Utah. If things go as planned, Gerard will walk away from the first Olympic Big Air contest with a gold medal around his neck. To hear the 17-year-old snowboarding phenom tell it, though, his greatest achievements don’t lie ahead in South Korea. Instead, they’ve been scattered about his own backyard for years. Gerard learned some of his best tricks in the features park he and his brothers set up on the hill on the back side of his house in Silverthorne, a few miles from the Continental Divide and the Breckenridge ski resort. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo