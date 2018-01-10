1 forecast says Germany, Norway benefit from Russia absence

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014 file photo, a Russian skating fan holds the country's national flag over the Olympic rings at Adler Arena Skating Center during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has received 20 more appeals from Russian athletes against Olympic doping bans, taking the total to 42. The athletes' appeals will be fast-tracked. CAS said those cases will be heard together in the week beginning Jan. 22, and it expects verdicts will be issued by Jan. 31. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo