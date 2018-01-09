FILE - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Vitaly Mutko, Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister & Russia 2018 WCup Local Organising Committee Chairman, at an event in Moscow, Russia. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has filed an appeal against his lifetime ban from the Olympics. Mutko, a former sports minister, was deeply implicated in Russia's doping plot at the 2014 Sochi Olympics by two IOC commissions and a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation.
Sports

Mutko files sports court appeal against lifetime Olympic ban

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 11:38 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has filed an appeal against his lifetime ban from the Olympics.

Mutko, a former sports minister, was deeply implicated in Russia's doping plot at the 2014 Sochi Olympics by two IOC commissions and a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation.

Mutko's ban was imposed last month ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next month.

But CAS says Mutko's "procedure will conclude after the Winter Olympics as there was no request for an urgent decision."

