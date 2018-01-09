Mutko files sports court appeal against lifetime Olympic ban

FILE - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Vitaly Mutko, Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister & Russia 2018 WCup Local Organising Committee Chairman, at an event in Moscow, Russia. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has filed an appeal against his lifetime ban from the Olympics. Mutko, a former sports minister, was deeply implicated in Russia's doping plot at the 2014 Sochi Olympics by two IOC commissions and a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo