Japan kayaker banned for 8 years for spiking drink of rival

In this November 2010, photo, Japan's Yasuhiro Suzuki competes in the mens single kayak race at the 16th Asian Games in Shanwei, China. The top Japanese canoe sprinter has been banned for eight years, disqualifying him from the Tokyo Olympics, for lacing his rival's drink with a prohibited drug which caused him to fail a doping test. The Japan Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 that Suzuki was banned for putting an anabolic steroid into the drink bottle of his rival at a national championship in September. Kyodo News via AP)