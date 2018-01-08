Starting Times for Jan. 8, 2018

To be included in Starting Times, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com.
Baseball
MISCELLANEOUS
Umpires needed, if you love the game of baseball and would like to make extra money, perhaps umpiring is perfect for you, contact www.KCMSBLumpires.com.
CAMPS
National Softball Academy, Jan. 13, 20 and 27, hitting, pitching, fielding and catching, www.nationalsoftballacademy.com.
U.S. Baseball Academy, Jan. 21 and 28, Feb. 4 and 11, hitting, pitching, fielding and catching, www.usbaseballacademy.com.
TRYOUTS
9U KC Cowboys, AAA/Major, looking for players, will play 9-10 tournaments, no academy coaching fees, Northland area, David at 816-916-8678 or dmualtsby25@yahoo.com.
15U OPEN Express Baseball Team, looking to fill 2 to 3 roster spots for summer, 6 tournaments, coach Gary 913-669-4426.
Elite team, looking for players for 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, for spring 2018, Danny Jackson at 913-608-1986 or dannyjackson@outlook.com.
Basketball
TOURNAMENTS
Jan. 13-14, Wamego Basketball Association Tournament, boys and girls grades 3-8, three-game guarantee, $150, 785-410-3914 or wamegoba@gmail.com.
Feb. 24-25, Wamego Basketball Association Tournament, boys and girls grades 3-8, three-game guarantee, $150, 785-410-3914 or wamegoba@gmail.com.
TRYOUTS
KC Select, looking for boys and girls, pre-K-eighth grade, coach Jones at 816-682-7879.
KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive girls teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.
KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.
KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players in the ninth grade, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.
Lacrosse
Blue Lion boys training, grades 4-7, 6 to 7 p.m., Jan. 10, 24 and 31, Feb. 7, $155, individual skills and teamwork, KC Sports at 95th and Mission, Bluelionslax.com or bluelionlacrosse@gmail.com.
Blue Lion boys training, grades 4-7, 5 to 6 p.m., Jan. 19 and 26, Feb. 2, 9 and 16, boys’ skills training, KC Sports at 95th and Mission, Bluelionslax.com or bluelionlacrosse@gmail.com.
Blue Lion, indoor boys junior high school scrimmages, Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 5 and 12, 8 to 9 p.m., 5 vs. 5, KC Sports at 95th and Mission, Bluelionslax.com or bluelionlacrosse@gmail.com.
Blue Lion Beginners, boys and girls, all grades welcome, 5 to 6 p.m., Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 5 and 12, KC Sports at 95th and Mission, Bluelionslax.com or bluelionlacrosse@gmail.com.
Spin Sessions
TRiKC Big Spin, winter training for triathletes, Jan. 9-March 13, JCC Ftiness & Sports Center, www.trikc.org/news/.
