Alexa Scimeca-Knierim, left, hugs Christopher Knierim after winning the pairs event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Tony Avelar AP Photo

Sports

Husband/wife pair Knierims selected for US Olympic team

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 12:32 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Sticking with the standings at the national championships, U.S. Figure Skating has selected husband-and-wife team Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim for the Olympic team.

The Knierims won their first U.S. title in 2015, repeated on Saturday and are the only U.S. pair to complete a quadruple twist. Pairs competition has been a problem area for the United States for years and the country has only one spot in the Pyeongchang field next month. The Knierims were selected Sunday.

In 2015, they were the first U.S. pair to qualify for the Grand Prix Final since 2007. Although they missed the 2016-17 season because of her illness, they have earned the highest U.S. finish at each of their international assignments since their return at the 2017 Four Continents Championships.

Alternates for the Olympic team will be Tarah Kayne and Danny O'Shea (first alternate), Deanna Stellato and Nathan Bartholomay (second alternate), and Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc (third alternate).

