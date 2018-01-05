Hofstra outlasts James Madison 87-81 in OT

Sports

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored 26 points, Rokas Gustys had 12 points and 18 rebounds and Hofstra beat James Madison 87-81 in overtime on Friday night.

Hofstra trailed 72-69 with 4.3 seconds left in regulation. The inbound pass was caught in the far corner by Matija Radovic and he found Wright-Foreman for a contested 3-pointer on the wing just before the buzzer.

Hofstra only made three field goals in the extra session, including Wright-Foreman's friendly bounce for a five-point lead with 24.2 seconds to go, but hit all eight of its free throws.

Jalen Ray made five 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Hofstra (9-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which was 10 of 22 from distance.

Stuckey Mosley led James Madison (4-12, 0-3) with a career-high 37 points, on nine 3-pointers, and six assists. Matt Lewis added 14 points, Develle Phillips had 12 points and seven boards, and Darius Banks chipped in 10 points.

