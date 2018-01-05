Sports

Smith, Williams lead No. 24 Stanford women past Arizona

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 09:27 PM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Alanna Smith and Kiana Williams had 12 points each and the No. 24 Stanford women led by at least 10 after halftime on their way to a 61-46 win over Arizona on Friday night.

The Cardinal (9-6, 3-0 Pac-12) led 23-11 at the end of the first quarter but didn't pull into double digits for good until ending the second with an 8-0 run to lead 35-21. Arizona got as close as 45-35 before Stanford had a 13-4 run to build its largest lead at 58-39 with 6:11 to play. The Wildcats (4-10, 0-3) missed 10 straight field-goal attempts to start the fourth quarter.

DiJonai Carrington added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal, who outrebounded the Wildcats 28-14 in the first half and 51-32 for the game.

Lucia Alonso had 15 points and Sam Thomas scored 10 for Arizona.

