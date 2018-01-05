Sports

Court ruling due on $500K in Israeli-US figure skating flap

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 01:38 PM

NEWARK, N.J.

A New Jersey woman who skated in the Olympics for Israel before winning a battle to skate for the U.S. is awaiting a court decision to see how much it will cost her.

The Israeli skating federation wants a New Jersey state appeals court to grant it more than $500,000 in attorneys' fees from Andrea Davidovich.

The New Jersey resident has dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship.

After skating in the pairs competition in Sochi in 2014, Davidovich sought to be released from her obligation to the Israeli ice skating federation.

The federation opposed the move. After several court decisions in New Jersey, the International Skating Union ruled last fall she can skate for the U.S.

The Israeli federation claims Davidovich's legal action was frivolous because she should have initially pursued a solution with international skating authorities.

