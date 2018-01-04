New Blair on big oval: Bonnie's daughter is a speedskater

In this Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 photo, Blair Cruikshank talks to a reporter during the U.S. Olympic long track speedskating trials in Milwaukee. There's a new Blair in speedskating. And she's the teenage daughter of Olympic speedskating star Bonnie Blair. Blair Cruikshank competes in the 500 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials on Friday. Morry Gash AP Photo