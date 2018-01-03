Bethune-Cookman rallies to beat South Carolina State 86-80

Sports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

Shawntrez Davis had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Bethune-Cookman rallied to beat South Carolina State 86-80 on Wednesday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

South Carolina State (4-12) took its last lead, 71-69 with five minutes left. Jeffrey Altidort scored five points, Malik Maitland hit a 3-pointer and Davis a jumper during a 10-2 surge and Bethune-Cookman (6-9) led 79-73 with 2:29 to play. James Richardson's jumper pulled the Bulldogs to 79-75, but they didn't get closer.

Brandon Tabb scored 15 points, and Maitland had 15 points and 11 assists for Bethune-Cookman, which snapped a four-game losing skid. Soufiyane Diakite added nine points and 10 rebounds.

James Richardson scored 20 points and Damani Applewhite had 19 to lead South Carolina State. Donte Wright chipped in 14 points and Patrell Rogers had 10.

