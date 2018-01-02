Sports

Jankovic's career-high 19 points sparks Kennesaw State win

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 09:14 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

KENNESAW, Ga.

Kosta Jankovic scored a career-high 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Kennesaw State cruised to a 98-75 victory over Carver Bible College on Tuesday night.

Jordan Jones and Nick Masterson added 16 points each for the Owls (4-11). James Scott scored 13 with five assists and Anthony Wilson had 12 points for Kennesaw State, which shot 58 percent (40 of 69) from the field and won the rebound battle 42-25.

Chris Deny scored 30 to lead the Cougars, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Malique Gibbons added 13 points and seven boards, while Saveyon Edwards scored 13 as well.

Kennesaw State trailed just once at 2-0, but Masterson's 3-pointer put the Owls on top for good and the lead grew to 22 on Jankovic's 3 with 4:29 left before intermission.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Owls snapped a two-game skid as they prepare for their Atlantic Sun Conference opener against Lipscomb on Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Raw video: Michael Porter Jr. discusses recovery from back surgery

    Mizzou basketball freshman Michael Porter Jr. and Jeremiah Tilmon held a press conference Tuesday in Columbia in which Porter discussed his recovery from back surgery and whether he can play again this season.

Raw video: Michael Porter Jr. discusses recovery from back surgery

Raw video: Michael Porter Jr. discusses recovery from back surgery 8:13

Raw video: Michael Porter Jr. discusses recovery from back surgery
Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought 2:47

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the team’s home playoff-win drought
Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school' 0:54

Tyreek Hill’s plans for playoff TD celebration: 'We’re gonna take it old school'

View More Video