Sports

Arkansas-Pine Bluff wins 1st game of season, 80-71 over MVSU

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 09:24 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss.

Martaveous McKnight scored 23 points and Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Mississippi Valley State 80-71 on Monday night for its first victory of the season.

UAPB (1-14, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) also lost its final six games of last season and finished at 7-25.

Charles Jackson made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for UAPB, which was 8 of 15 from 3. Travon Harper added 12 points and Cameron Posey 10. The Golden Lions made 50 percent of their shots from the field and hit 26 of 39 free throws.

UAPB made back-to-back 3-pointers for a 28-10 lead and led 45-34 at halftime.

Jordan Evans and Dante Scott each scored 15 points for MVSU (0-14, 0-1). Emmanuel Ejeh had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. The Delta Devils were 22 of 30 at the line and shot 37 percent overall.

