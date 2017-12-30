Sports

Long Beach State beats Texas A&M-International 77-59

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 08:41 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LONG BEACH, Calif.

Temidayo Yussuf scored 15 points and Long Beach State shot 52 percent from the floor to beat Division II Texas A&M-International 77-59 on Saturday night.

Yussuf was 6 of 7 from the field. Barry Ogalue added 13 points, Jordan Griffin had 12 points, and KJ Byers and Jordan Roberts chipped in 10 points apiece for Long Beach State (6-10), which finished 27-of-52 shooting, but missed eight free throws.

Xabier Gomez hit four 3-pointers for 12 points to lead Texas A&M-International. Jeremy Wright scored 11 points and made three from long range.

Gomez and Wright each made a 3-pointer and Shea Garland made a jumper to open the second half and pull the Dustdevils to 42-37. Griffin answered with a 3 to spark an 18-5 run and Long Beach State cruised from there. Mason Riggins scored all six of his points for the 49ers during the stretch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was the first meeting between the schools.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba

    Kansas coach Bill Self talks about Texas forward Mo Bamba and also the Jayhawks’ 92-86 victory over Texas on Dec. 29, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba

Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba 1:32

Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba
Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice 1:09

Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice
Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 2:34

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos

View More Video