Allen, Daly lead as Delaware edges UNC Wilmington 58-56

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 08:34 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C.

Ryan Allen sank four 3-pointers in the second half and a late free throw by Ryan Daly made the difference as Delaware edged UNC Wilmington 58-56 in a Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday night.

Delaware (8-6) led 31-26 at intermission but the Seahawks (3-10) rallied in the second half to go ahead 43-36 with 10:42 to play. The Blue Hens struggled to regain the lead with the help Allen's four 3-pointers and did so for good on Daly's 3-point play which gave Delaware a 57-56 edge with 50 seconds remaining. The Seahawks' Jaylen Fornes missed a 3-point attempt with two seconds left.

Delaware made just nine field goals in the second half, five of them from distance.

Allen finished with 14 points, Daly had 13 and Eric Carter had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Jordan Talley led the Seahawks with 15 points. Devontae Cacok added seven points and 19 rebounds.

