Sports

Florida Gulf Coast routs Florida Memorial 76-42

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 07:45 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Zach Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 with five assists and three steals to lead Florida Gulf Coast to a 76-42 victory over NAIA member Florida Memorial on Friday.

Brandon Goodwin added 11 points for the Eagles (8-8), who snapped a four-game skid, while reserve Michael Gilmore added 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and three blocked shots.

Johnson scored eight and his two 3-pointers began and capped a 13-3 run by the Eagles to close out the first half with a 38-22 lead. Gilmore had a dunk, Johnson buried a 3 and Goodwin scored on a layup as Florida Gulf Coast opened the second half on a 7-0 run to up its lead to 45-22.

Travis Mitchell paced the Lions with 17 points. Florida Memorial shot just 23 percent (13 of 57) from the floor and made just 3 of 25 (12.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos

    Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor scouted the Denver Broncos for his weekly analysis of the KC Chiefs' upcoming game Sunday in Denver to close out the regular season. Here, he provides his four keys to a Chiefs victory and his prediction.

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 2:34

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos
Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start 2:12

Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start
Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts 1:39

Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts

View More Video