Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri
Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri 50) shoots against Toronto Raptors defenders Serge Ibaka
Dallas Mavericks center Salah Mejri 50) shoots against Toronto Raptors defenders Serge Ibaka

Sports

Raptors suspend Serge Ibaka for altercation with staffer

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 07:30 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TORONTO

Raptors forward Serge Ibaka has been suspended for Toronto's game Friday night against Atlanta because of an altercation with a team staff member.

Coach Dwane Casey would not divulge details of the incident, which happened after Wednesday's loss at Oklahoma City, but said Ibaka and the staffer have apologized to one another. Casey said the situation was "resolved."

"It went over the limit and we've handled it," Casey said.

Ibaka is averaging 13.8 points and 6.0 rebounds this season, his second with the Raptors. Acquired from Orlando last season, Ibaka signed a three-year, $65 million deal to remain with the Raptors. He scored seven points Wednesday in a 124-107 loss to the Thunder, Toronto's second straight defeat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

C.J. Miles replaced Ibaka in the starting lineup against the Hawks, his second start of the season. Toronto also recalled forward Bruno Caboclo from its G-League team for Friday's game.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos

    Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor scouted the Denver Broncos for his weekly analysis of the KC Chiefs' upcoming game Sunday in Denver to close out the regular season. Here, he provides his four keys to a Chiefs victory and his prediction.

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos 2:34

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Chiefs at Broncos
Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start 2:12

Chiefs offensive coordinator Nagy on Mahomes’ first start
Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts 1:39

Chiefs veterans Bailey, Parker recall Week 17 debuts

View More Video