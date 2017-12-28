Sports

Spurs opt to rest Leonard against Knicks

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 07:19 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Kawhi Leonard was a late scratch from the San Antonio Spurs' lineup against the New York Knicks as his playing time remains limited following his return from a quad injury.

Thursday night's game was the fourth time Leonard has sat out for what the Spurs listed as "return from injury management."

Leonard has played in five games this season after missing the first 27 with right quadriceps tendinopathy, which causes pain in the tendon. The 6-foot-7 forward attributed the injury to "wear and tear" and said it started bothering him in the offseason.

Leonard had been listed as probable on Thursday. The All-Star set season highs in points (21) and minutes (26) in San Antonio's win over Brooklyn two nights earlier.

