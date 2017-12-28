Sports

Charles, Watson lead No. 15 Maryland women by Illini 100-65

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 07:19 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Kaila Charles scored 24 points, Blair Watson had 22 and No. 15 Maryland opened Big Ten play with a 100-65 win over Illinois on Thursday night.

Stephanie Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (12-2), who have won nine straight. Ieshia Small and Brianna Fraser had 12 points apiece off the bench. Charles also had 10 rebounds, part of a 54-34 advantage on the boards, and six assists. Watson had eight rebounds, six 3-pointers, five steals and four assists.

Brandi Beasley had 16 points and Alex Wittinger 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Illini (9-5).

Charles had 10 points and the Terps had a 9-0 run to race to a 26-11 lead after one quarter. Charles had 17 by halftime as Maryland stretched the lead to 57-31. Illinois did not get to the foul line in the first half while Maryland was 13 of 19.

Watson had 15 points, going 5 of 7 behind the arc in the second half.

