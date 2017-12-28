Sports

Flaherty has 10 3s, No. 21 Michigan women roll over Penn St

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 07:05 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Katelynn Flaherty had a school record 10 3-pointers and scored 33 points, Hallie Thome had a double-double and No. 21 Michigan used a 20-0 run in the first quarter to roll to an 89-69 win over Penn State in the Big Ten opener on Thursday night.

It was also coach Kim Barnes Arico's 123rd win in her six seasons with the Wolverines (12-2), who have won eight straight, tying her with current Central Michigan coach Sue Guevara for the most wins at the school.

Flaherty had the previous single-game record for 3-pointers with eight. Thome had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Nicole Munger had 15 points. Jillian Dunston had 11 rebounds, the sixth time in the last seven games she has reached double figures as Michigan had a 48-33 rebounding advantage.

Flaherty had back-to-back 3-pointers in the run and four in the first quarter when the Wolverines opened a 21-8 lead. Thome had nine points in the run. Penn State missed seven straight shots, going without a basket for almost 7½ minutes. It was the 12th time in 20 quarters Michigan held an opponent to single digits.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Teniya Page had 19 points for the Nittany Lions (9-5) and Amari Carter had 16.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice”

    The Kansas City Chiefs picked up veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis in the middle of the regular season to help bolster the team’s secondary unit. Quarterback Alex Smith commented on how Revis has fit in so far.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice”

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice” 0:28

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Darrelle Revis: “He’s settled in nice”
Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start 12:13

Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start
Chiefs OL Parker Ehinger on return: “I’ve been ready since I got activated in Week 2” 3:10

Chiefs OL Parker Ehinger on return: “I’ve been ready since I got activated in Week 2”

View More Video