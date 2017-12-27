Sports

Hawks center Dedmon cleared to resume basketball activities

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 06:27 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 23 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon has been cleared to resume basketball activities as he recovers from a stress reaction in his left tibia.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said a CT scan showed the bone is healing on schedule, though Dedmon might need another 10-14 days before he's ready to play.

Dedmon has missed the last 14 games and still leads the NBA-worst Hawks with a 7.8 rebounding average. In 20 games — all starts — Dedmon averaged 11.1 points. The fifth-year veteran is in his first season with Atlanta.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa

    Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonté Graham talks about his first impression of forward Silvio De Sousa, who had his first practice with KU on Wednesday.

Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa

Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa 0:47

Devonte’ Graham on his first impressions of Silvio De Sousa
Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 3:42

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start
Andy Reid confident in Patrick Mahomes ability as starting QB 3:37

Andy Reid confident in Patrick Mahomes ability as starting QB

View More Video