Left-hander Zach Duke, Twins finalize 1-year contract

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2016 file photo shows St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Zach Duke delivering a pitch to the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract. The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances this year for St. Louis, returning to the major leagues on July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016.Minnesota announced the agreement, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. David Zalubowski, file AP Photo