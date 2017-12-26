FILE - This Sept. 19, 2016 file photo shows St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Zach Duke delivering a pitch to the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract. The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances this year for St. Louis, returning to the major leagues on July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016.Minnesota announced the agreement, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2016 file photo shows St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Zach Duke delivering a pitch to the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract. The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances this year for St. Louis, returning to the major leagues on July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016.Minnesota announced the agreement, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. David Zalubowski, file AP Photo
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2016 file photo shows St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Zach Duke delivering a pitch to the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Denver. Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract. The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances this year for St. Louis, returning to the major leagues on July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016.Minnesota announced the agreement, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. David Zalubowski, file AP Photo

Sports

Left-hander Zach Duke, Twins finalize 1-year contract

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 06:11 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MINNEAPOLIS

Left-hander Zach Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances this year for St. Louis, returning to the major leagues on July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016. He struck out 12 and walked six in 18 1/3 innings over 27 games, and three of the 13 hits he allowed were home runs.

He is 61-85 with a 4.54 ERA in 169 starts and 299 relief appearances over 13 major league seasons with Pittsburgh (2005-10), Arizona (2011), Washington (2012-13), Cincinnati (2013), Milwaukee (2014), the Chicago White Sox (2015-16) and the Cardinals (2016-17).

Minnesota announced the agreement Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kansas City's year in sports

    More than the games, the year 2017 in Kansas City sports will be remembered for who arrived and who departed, starting with the shocking death of young Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.

Kansas City's year in sports

Kansas City's year in sports 0:45

Kansas City's year in sports
Drew Lock discusses Texas Bowl matchup 1:41

Drew Lock discusses Texas Bowl matchup
Tom Herman, Texas coach, on Mizzou, Texas Bowl 1:48

Tom Herman, Texas coach, on Mizzou, Texas Bowl

View More Video