Lazio on course for 2nd trophy of season in Italian Cup

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 06:03 PM

ROME

Lazio remained on course for its second trophy of the season after beating Fiorentina 1-0 on Tuesday to advance the Roman squad to the Italian Cup semifinals.

Captain Senad Lulic scored early on with an expert cut back and angled shot from inside the area.

Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha preserved the advantage by pushing wide a curling shot from Federico Chiesa midway through the second half on Fiorentina's only significant chance.

Coach Simone Inzaghi's side already upset Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in August and was runner-up to Juventus in last season's Italian Cup.

"This is a competition we believe in," Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo said. "We want to play in another final."

The match was the first of many in Italy this week as part of an experiment of playing during the holidays.

In the semifinals, Lazio will face Inter or AC Milan, who meet in a derby on Wednesday.

In the other quarterfinals next week, Napoli hosts Atalanta and Juventus meets Turin in another derby.

