Kansas City's year in sports

Senior MU receiver J'Mon Moore is finishing off his second consecutive season with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He grew up in Missouri City, Texas, not far from Houston, where Mizzou will take on the Texas Longhorns in the Texas Bowl.
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to make a catch on a pass in the front corner of the end zone against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the ruling on the field was that the pass was incomplete.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters handed out 300 coats to underprivileged youth at the Gregg/Klice Community Center in Kansas City on Saturday Dec. 23, 2017. Peters was joined by actor Paul Rudd as they tried to make Christmas a little merrier for KC residents. Terez Paylor/tpaylor@kcstar.com