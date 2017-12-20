Russian ice dancer Bukin following father's path to Olympics

FILE - In this March 31, 2016, file photo, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, of Russia, compete during the free dance program at the World Figure Skating Championships, in Boston. Ivan Bukin is under enough pressure trying to qualify for his first Olympics, even without a famous name to live up to. The Russian ice dancer’s father is Andrei Bukin, who won the gold medal in 1988 and helped make the sport what it is today with his expressive style. Steven Senne, File AP Photo