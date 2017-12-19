Sports

Slovenian biathlete DQ'ed from 2010 Olympics for doping

The Associated Press

December 19, 2017 12:50 PM

SALZBURG, Austria

Slovenian biathlete Teja Gregorin has been disqualified from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics for failing a doping retest.

The International Biathlon Union says the IOC disciplinary commission has stripped Gregorin of her results in all five events she competed in, which included a fifth-place finish in the 12.5-kilometer mass start.

Gregorin, a 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, has been provisionally suspended by the IBU since October after becoming the only athlete who tested positive in a re-examination of 1,195 samples from the Vancouver Olympics using newer technology. In her system was GHRP-2, which stimulates the body to produce more growth hormone.

The IBU said it will decide on "appropriate consequences" after a possible appeal by Gregorin to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

