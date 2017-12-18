Sports

IOC gives Olympic life ban to Russian lawmaker in Sochi case

The Associated Press

December 18, 2017 01:22 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 01:23 PM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The IOC says it has banned Russian lawmaker Alexei Voevoda from the Olympics for life for taking part in the 2014 Sochi Olympic doping program.

Voevoda was brakeman for Alexander Zubkov who drove Russia to victory in the two-man and four-man bobsled events.

Those titles were stripped last month when an IOC disciplinary commission disqualified Zubkov. He has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The judging panel later said urine samples from eight Russian bobsledders at Sochi had abnormally high salt levels and there were scratched glass bottles that were tampered with.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As an Olympic champion, Voevoda was elected to the state parliament for the United Russia party representing the Krasnodar region.

The IOC says the panel closed one case of a Russian athlete it did not identify.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team

    University of Kansas walk-on forward James Sosinski played in his first game Monday after coming over to help in practices following the KU football season.

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team 3:08

KU forward James Sosinski plays in first game after walking on from football team
Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team 6:46

Bill Self on KU’s 109-64 win over Omaha, and what needs improving with the team
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk makes 6 of 7 threes and scores 26 points in victory 1:12

KU's Svi Mykhailiuk makes 6 of 7 threes and scores 26 points in victory

View More Video