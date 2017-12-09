Sports

China earns berth in Olympic women's curling tournament

The Associated Press

December 09, 2017 04:19 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 47 MINUTES AGO

China's women's curling team has reached the Winter Olympics with an 11-4 victory over Italy at a qualification tournament in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

The Italian women can still earn a spot in Pyeongchang when they face Denmark on Sunday. Eight other teams have already qualified for the 2018 Games based on their performances in the last two world championships.

China's team consists of skip Bingyu Wang, third Yan Zhou, second Jinli Liu and lead Jingyi Ma. Wang and Zhou will be attending their third Olympics.

In the men's tournament, Denmark will play Italy on Sunday for one spot and the loser will play the Czechs for the final berth.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin likes team's win over Wisconsin-Green Bay

    Missouri's head coach discusses the team's win over Green Bay and strong play from Jordan Geist on Dec. 9,2017.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin likes team's win over Wisconsin-Green Bay

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin likes team's win over Wisconsin-Green Bay 5:44

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin likes team's win over Wisconsin-Green Bay
MU's Jeremiah Tilmon talks Green Bay win 3:43

MU's Jeremiah Tilmon talks Green Bay win
Jordan Geist and Jordan Barnett talk about Missouri's win over Green Bay 2:56

Jordan Geist and Jordan Barnett talk about Missouri's win over Green Bay

View More Video