Starting Times for Dec. 5, 2017

December 04, 2017

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Baseball

CAMPS

The Catching Camp, ages 8-18, Dec. 16-17, 8-hour catching camp, The Dugout, catchingcamp.com/missouri.

National Softball Academy, Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27, hitting, pitching, fielding and catching, www.nationalsoftballacademy.com.

U.S. Baseball Academy, Jan. 21 and 28, Feb. 4 and 11, hitting, pitching, fielding and catching, www.usbaseballacademy.com.

TRYOUTS

9U KC Cowboys, AAA/Major, looking for players, will play 9-10 tournaments, no academy coaching fees, Northland area, David at 816-916-8678 or dmualtsby25@yahoo.com.

15U OPEN Express Baseball Team, looking to fill 2 to 3 roster spots for summer, 6 tournaments, coach Gary 913-669-4426.

12U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for all positions, new for spring/summer 2018, pitching a plus, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

13U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for all positions, new for spring/summer 2018, pitching a plus, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

14U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, middle infielders, outfielders, spring/summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

15U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, outfielders, league, tournaments for summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

16U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, catcher and middle infielders, tournaments and college showcases for summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

18U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for 2-3 players, pitching and outfielders, college showcase for summer, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.

Basketball

LEAGUE

Guadalupe Center Biddy Ball, boys and girls 4-7 years old, coaches and teams needed, begins Dec. 10, registration deadline Dec. 10, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769.

TOURNAMENT

Dec. 21-22, Adidas Basketball Tournament, boys grades 3-8, three games guaranteed, $100, Blue Valley schools, Ed Fritz at 913-219-4518.

TRYOUTS

KC Select, looking for boys and girls, pre-K-eighth grade, coach Jones at 816-682-7879.

KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive girls teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.

KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.

KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players in the ninth grade, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.

