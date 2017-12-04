Sports

CAS dismisses doping appeals for Taimazov, Chernova

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 10:24 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed appeals by wrestling gold medalist Artur Taimazov and heptathlete Tatyana Chernova against disqualification from the 2008 Olympics for doping.

The ruling confirms Taimazov loses the gold medal that he won for Uzbekistan in the 120-kilogram freestyle category.

That paves the way for the International Olympic Committee to formally reallocate that medal to Bakhtiyar Akhmedov of Russia.

Taimazov is now a member of the Russian parliament for the ruling United Russia party.

Chernova's bronze medal from the heptathlon is set to pass to Kelly Sotherton of Britain, who originally finished fourth.

CAS didn't publish details of its rulings in a statement on Monday.

