Portland St. sets program record 125-50 over Portland Bible

PORTLAND, Ore.

Bryce Canda had 20 points on Saturday and Portland State set a program record for margin of victory with a 125-50 win over Portland Bible.

The 125 points are the most scored by Portland State since notching 133 against Rocky Mountain on Feb. 3, 1978. The Vikings (6-2) crossed the 100-point mark on Jamie Orme's putback with 8:55 left in the game.

Brendan Rumel scored 19, Deontae North added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Orme scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Deante Strickland set career-highs with 11 assists and eight rebounds to go with three points. Holland Woods had 10 assists and five steals to go with six points, Traylin Farris scored 13 and Vonte Carter added 11.

The Vikings had 36 assists to support their 49-of-86 (57.0 percent) shooting.

Cameron Jensen and Aaron Deatherage had 12 points each for the Wildcats, who committed 38 turnovers.

