FILE - In this Sunday, March 9, 2014 file photo, Russia's Olga Zaitseva celebrates her third place in the women's 12.5km mass start at the biathlon World Cup competition in Pokljuka, Slovenia. The International Olympic Committee has disqualified three more Russian athletes from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for doping, including one of the country's greatest biathletes, it was reported on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
FILE - In this Sunday, March 9, 2014 file photo, Russia's Olga Zaitseva celebrates her third place in the women's 12.5km mass start at the biathlon World Cup competition in Pokljuka, Slovenia. The International Olympic Committee has disqualified three more Russian athletes from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for doping, including one of the country's greatest biathletes, it was reported on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Darko Bandic, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, March 9, 2014 file photo, Russia's Olga Zaitseva celebrates her third place in the women's 12.5km mass start at the biathlon World Cup competition in Pokljuka, Slovenia. The International Olympic Committee has disqualified three more Russian athletes from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for doping, including one of the country's greatest biathletes, it was reported on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Darko Bandic, File AP Photo

Sports

3 Russians banned for Olympic doping, more cases coming

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:10 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 52 MINUTES AGO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

More Russian doping cases from the 2014 Sochi Games are on the way, the International Olympic Committee said Friday as it banned three more athletes from the country.

The IOC said its commission is dealing with 36 cases related to doping by Russia at the Sochi Olympics, eight more than previously acknowledged.

Of that total, 25 athletes have now been banned — including the three in Friday's rulings — and one has been cleared, figure skater Adelina Sotnikova.

"As some investigations are still ongoing (notably the forensic analysis of the bottles), it cannot be excluded that there might be new elements that would justify opening further new cases," the IOC said in a statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The three banned Friday include Olga Zaitseva, who won silver in the women's biathlon relay in 2014. That medal, however, has already been stripped because teammate Olga Vilukhina was banned on Monday.

Zaitseva remains one of the most successful Russian biathletes in Olympic history, with two gold medals and a silver medal from previous games. She will keep those medals because the ruling only applies to the 2014 Games, not the 2006 and 2010 Olympics.

Cross-country skiers Anastasia Dotsenko and Yulia Chekaleva were also banned Friday. Neither won a medal.

The IOC started its investigations last year after World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren detailed a vast Russian program of doping and cover-ups, including tampering with samples at the Sochi laboratory.

Also Friday, the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation said it had lifted provisional suspensions from nine Russians banned by the IOC. The move, which leaves the Russians free to compete in non-Olympic events like the World Cup, was taken because the IOC hasn't yet provided the IBSF will full details of its investigations.

That mirrors the position taken by the International Ski Federation, which did not immediately suspend six Russians after their IOC bans, but then suspended them on Thursday after receiving more information.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cuonzo Martin: stopping UCF’s 7-foot-6 center was “not an easy thing”

    Missouri faced one of college basketball’s biggest players, center Tacko Fall, in the Tigers 62-59 win in Orlando.

Cuonzo Martin: stopping UCF’s 7-foot-6 center was “not an easy thing”

Cuonzo Martin: stopping UCF’s 7-foot-6 center was “not an easy thing” 1:56

Cuonzo Martin: stopping UCF’s 7-foot-6 center was “not an easy thing”
Jordan Barnett says Missouri is a “resilient” team 4:05

Jordan Barnett says Missouri is a “resilient” team
Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss 3:03

Mizzou learned from West Virginia loss

View More Video