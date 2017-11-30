Meet Candy May, Missouri State’s unreal fan, marketer and distraction for opponents

She’s described as Missouri State University’s biggest fan. She’s broken into pieces to be transported to away games. She’s a marketing tool. She’s a free-throw distraction to opponents.
And she’s a mannequin. Or, according to ESPN, a “fannequin.”
In what may be the first ever fan of her kind, Candy May, a mannequin often dolled up to look like a student fan, is turning heads without ever uttering a word from the school’s student section.
Maroon Madness, the student section organization, introduced May during the fall sports season, according to the Springfield News-Leader.
About a year after the Mannequin Challenge, in which a camera panned over groups posing motionlessly, swept the country, this actual mannequin is busy running from event to event.
May has been spotted at basketball, football and volleyball games, poolside in swimming cap and goggles, and at tailgates.
She supports her school’s teams on Twitter, too.
Tell me your recording next time https://t.co/8xpXkyrJ1s— Candy May (@CandyMay97) September 15, 2017
At the @MissouriStateVB game! ⤴️ #USA pic.twitter.com/OvV5eHPMpw— Candy May (@CandyMay97) September 15, 2017
Love tailgate SZN!!!! ⤴️ pic.twitter.com/wOiYOuLlkn— Candy May (@CandyMay97) September 16, 2017
Great win for the @MOStateFootball team!!! ⤴️ @Coach_Stec #BearUp pic.twitter.com/91GVIwm2dD— Maroon Madness (@MaroonMadness) September 16, 2017
I had the "courage" to get my free pizza at the @MissouriStateVB game tonight! ⤴️ pic.twitter.com/Cfqeee14wY— Candy May (@CandyMay97) September 25, 2017
Loved meeting our president @ClifSmart at the @MissouriStateVB game tonight! @MaroonMadness @MissouriState pic.twitter.com/TatZOtCICS— Candy May (@CandyMay97) September 26, 2017
At the LumberJill game ready to see a @MissouriStateVB W! ⤴️ pic.twitter.com/s9YHuE1dKV— Candy May (@CandyMay97) September 29, 2017
@MVCsports Best Student Section in the Valley!!!#ChopDownISU #BearUp @MissouriStateVB @MissouriState @WyattWheeler_NL @CoachStokesVB pic.twitter.com/oyXT4rRmgX— Maroon Madness (@MaroonMadness) September 30, 2017
At the @MoStateSwim meet ⤴️ pic.twitter.com/iZTHErRNcX— Candy May (@CandyMay97) October 27, 2017
Issa luau! pic.twitter.com/8BNKBlFjuI— Candy May (@CandyMay97) October 20, 2017
You know it’s when @CandyMay97 is in the Q. ⤴️ pic.twitter.com/DVyTnOm3Pq— Bear Village (@MSUBearVillage) November 16, 2017
Getting a little cornhole in before the @MSUBearsHoops game with @MaroonMadness! pic.twitter.com/iRGyThhSkL— Candy May (@CandyMay97) November 28, 2017
Also, you will get a shot at a photo op with @CandyMay97 ⤴️ pic.twitter.com/g8ylrnxBzE— Larry Catt LawOffice (@CattLawOffice) November 27, 2017
Earlier this month, an ESPN camera picked her out of a crowd and dubbed her Missouri State’s “Fannequin.”
“Fannequin” pic.twitter.com/MifuHbLxD2— Candy May (@CandyMay97) November 4, 2017
Ryan Surface, the student section vice president, said May has helped give fans a boost.
“We thought this would be a good marketing tool to help promote Twitter and Instagram (accounts),” he told the News-Leader. “And get students to games.”
Surface said May has helped bring “a better atmosphere” to Missouri State events.
Her first tweet was back in September, and she now has more than 300 followers.
Alize Johnson, a men’s basketball player for the school, has applauded May’s presence on sidelines.
@CandyMay97 is Lit ⤴️— ZayZay (@Alizejohnson24) November 16, 2017
The News-Leader reports that, when opponents are shooting free throws in front of the mannequin-strong student section, they’re mustering less than 50 percent — perhaps evidence of May’s power of distraction.
Her Twitter account is handled by multiple students involved in the Maroon Madness organization, according to the News-Leader.
“Without Maroon Madness, Candy May’s nothing. Without Candy May, Maroon Madness is nothing,” Surface said.
