    Missouri State's "fannequin" is a mannequin that attends sporting events. Candy May is part of a marketing push to raise attendance in the student section.

Sports

Meet Candy May, Missouri State’s unreal fan, marketer and distraction for opponents

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 30, 2017 07:00 AM

She’s described as Missouri State University’s biggest fan. She’s broken into pieces to be transported to away games. She’s a marketing tool. She’s a free-throw distraction to opponents.

And she’s a mannequin. Or, according to ESPN, a “fannequin.”

In what may be the first ever fan of her kind, Candy May, a mannequin often dolled up to look like a student fan, is turning heads without ever uttering a word from the school’s student section.

Maroon Madness, the student section organization, introduced May during the fall sports season, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

About a year after the Mannequin Challenge, in which a camera panned over groups posing motionlessly, swept the country, this actual mannequin is busy running from event to event.

May has been spotted at basketball, football and volleyball games, poolside in swimming cap and goggles, and at tailgates.

She supports her school’s teams on Twitter, too.

Earlier this month, an ESPN camera picked her out of a crowd and dubbed her Missouri State’s “Fannequin.”

Ryan Surface, the student section vice president, said May has helped give fans a boost.

“We thought this would be a good marketing tool to help promote Twitter and Instagram (accounts),” he told the News-Leader. “And get students to games.”

Surface said May has helped bring “a better atmosphere” to Missouri State events.

Her first tweet was back in September, and she now has more than 300 followers.

Alize Johnson, a men’s basketball player for the school, has applauded May’s presence on sidelines.

The News-Leader reports that, when opponents are shooting free throws in front of the mannequin-strong student section, they’re mustering less than 50 percent — perhaps evidence of May’s power of distraction.

Her Twitter account is handled by multiple students involved in the Maroon Madness organization, according to the News-Leader.

“Without Maroon Madness, Candy May’s nothing. Without Candy May, Maroon Madness is nothing,” Surface said.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

