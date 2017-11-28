Report: Whistleblower diary strengthens case against Russia

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 15, 2014, Sergei Chudinov of Russia during the men's skeleton competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Sergei Chudinov placed fifth in skeleton at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, but has failed a doping test and according to an IOC statement issued Monday Nov. 27, 2017, Chudinov is banned from all future Olympics. Dita Alangkara, FILE AP Photo