Starting Times for Nov. 28, 2017

To be included in Starting Times, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com.
Please include contact information in your email. Your event will appear on http://calendar.kansascity.com the next day. The deadline for Starting Times is noon Thursday for the following Tuesday. Please call Lisa at 816-234-4907 if you have questions.
Baseball
CAMPS
Never miss a local story.
The Catching Camp, ages 8-18, Dec. 16-17, 8-hour catching camp, The Dugout, catchingcamp.com/missouri.
TRYOUTS
9U KC Cowboys, AAA/Major, looking for a players, will play 9-10 tournaments, no academy coaching fees, David at dmualtsby25@yahoo.com.
15U OPEN Express Baseball Team, looking to fill 2 to 3 roster spots for summer, 6 tournaments, coach Gary 913-669-4426.
12U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for all positions, new for spring/summer 2018, pitching a plus, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
13U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for all positions, new for spring/summer 2018, pitching a plus, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
14U AA/AAA Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, middle infielders, outfielders, spring/summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
15U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, outfielders, league, tournaments for summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
16U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for pitching, catcher and middle infielders, tournaments and college showcases for summer 2018, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
18U HS Scouts baseball team, looking for 2-3 players, pitching and outfielders, college showcase for summer, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, 913-991-8756.
Basketball
LEAGUE
Guadalupe Center Recreational, boys and girls grades 3-8, Alta Vista, coaches and players needed, registration deadline Dec. 2, Alta Vista Grade School, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769.
Guadalupe Center Biddy Ball, boys and girls 4-7 years old, coaches and teams needed, begins Dec. 10, registration deadline Dec. 10, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769.
TOURNAMENT
Dec. 9-10, Guadalupe Centers Recreational Tournament, boys grades 5 and 6, girls grade 7, three-game guarantee, $125, registration deadline Dec. 2, Sacred Heart Gym, Manuel Hernandez at 816-589-3769.
Dec. 21-22, Adidas Basketball Tournament, boys grades 3-8, three games guaranteed, $100, Blue Valley schools, Ed Fritz at 913-219-4518.
TRYOUTS
KC Select, looking for boys and girls, pre-K-eighth grade, coach Jones at 816-682-7879.
KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive girls teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.
KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players grades 5-8, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.
KC Vipers Basketball Academy, competitive boys teams looking for players in the ninth grade, for local tournaments, coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or kcvipers.com.
Softball
CAMP
Heart of America Winter Instructional & Exposure Clinic, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2, college coaches will provide fast-pitch softball instruction, offense, defense, hitting and pitching, The Dugout, www.ouazsoftballcamps.com.
Comments