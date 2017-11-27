Sports

USA Hockey adds Morin, Skarupa to US women's national team

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:37 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

USA Hockey has added Sidney Morin and Haley Skarupa to the U.S. women's national team training for the Pyeongchang Winter Games, bringing the roster to 26 players.

The Olympic roster of 23 will be announced Jan. 1.

Morin, who is from Minnetonka, Minnesota, has played 21 games for MODO Hockey in the Swedish Women's Hockey League this season, and she has 10 goals and 22 assists. She helped the U.S. Under-18 team win silver in 2013. She played four seasons at Minnesota- Duluth.

Skarupa, who is from Rockville, Maryland, helped the U.S. win the last three world championships. She has three goals and four assists in six games with Boston in the National Women's Hockey League this season. She played for Boston College between 2012 and 2016.

