Sports

No. 12 Cincinnati wins inaugural Cayman Islands Classic

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:51 PM

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands

Gary Clark scored 17 points, Kyle Washington had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 Cincinnati won the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic with a 78-53 victory over Wyoming on Wednesday night.

Clark was named the MVP of the three-game event with 49 points, 28 boards and seven assists.

Clark scored the first nine points of the game and Cincinnati extended it to 20-2 after nine minutes. Wyoming only made one field goal in the final six minutes of the half but Louis Adams' basket pulled the Cowboys within 37-20 at the break.

Clark made the first basket after halftime and Wyoming had one field goal in the first five minutes to trail 47-24 after Jacob Evans' 3-pointer.

Evans and Cane Broome each added 10 points for Cincinnati (6-0).

Hayden Dalton led Wyoming (4-1) with three 3-pointers and 15 points. Alan Herndon and Louis Adams each added 12 points for the Cowboys, who were outrebounded 43-28.

