A look at the Russians stripped of Olympic medals from Sochi

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, Alexander Tretyakov of Russia crosses the finish area to win the gold medal during the men's skeleton competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The International Olympic Committee has banned four more Russians for doping at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, all competing in the sliding sport of skeleton and includes men’s gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov and women’s bronze medalist Elena Nikitina. Natacha Pisarenko, File AP Photo