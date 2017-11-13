Sports

Russia asks for joint doping investigation with WADA

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:57 AM

MOSCOW

Russian law enforcement officials have asked the World Anti-Doping Agency to join its investigation into new information about doping cases.

WADA said Friday it had obtained a database of all drug-test data from the Moscow laboratory from 2012-15, which could back up allegations by the lab's then-director Grigory Rodchenkov of a vast doping conspiracy.

Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko says the body is "ready for cooperation" with WADA and has sent an official request.

The Russian request comes a week after it claimed to have foiled attempts to obtain the database.

Petrenko said Thursday that Rodchenkov had tried to persuade his successor as Moscow lab director to give him the database, but that she had contacted the Investigative Committee and secured the records.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mellinger Minutes Facebook Live Tuesday, November 14 2017

    Sam Mellinger, sports columnist for the Star, has his computer on his kid's rocking chair on top of his bed for this Facebook Live chat.

Mellinger Minutes Facebook Live Tuesday, November 14 2017

Mellinger Minutes Facebook Live Tuesday, November 14 2017 32:02

Mellinger Minutes Facebook Live Tuesday, November 14 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers get the real New York experience and take the subway 0:53

Cleveland Cavaliers get the real New York experience and take the subway
MU's Jontay Porter: His brother Michael is handling injury well 0:45

MU's Jontay Porter: His brother Michael is handling injury well

View More Video