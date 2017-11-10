Malaysia's Kunanlan Subramaniam, left, and North Korea's Jong IL Gwan battle for the ball during their Asian Cup qualifiers soccer match at Thunder Castle stadium in Buriram province, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. North Korea beat Malaysia 4-1 .
Malaysia's Kunanlan Subramaniam, left, and North Korea's Jong IL Gwan battle for the ball during their Asian Cup qualifiers soccer match at Thunder Castle stadium in Buriram province, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. North Korea beat Malaysia 4-1 . Sakchai Lalit AP Photo
Malaysia's Kunanlan Subramaniam, left, and North Korea's Jong IL Gwan battle for the ball during their Asian Cup qualifiers soccer match at Thunder Castle stadium in Buriram province, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. North Korea beat Malaysia 4-1 . Sakchai Lalit AP Photo

Sports

North Korea beats Malaysia 4-1 in Asian Cup qualifying

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 10:08 AM

BURIRAM, Thailand

North Korea moved into second place in its Asian Cup qualifying group by beating Malaysia 4-1 at the neutral i-Mobile Stadium on Friday.

The match was played in Thailand because of political tensions between the two countries.

Pak Kwang Ryong gave North Korea the lead 12th minute from the penalty spot, and Kim Yu Song made it 2-0 in the 42nd. Kim Yong Il scored the third in the 48th and Jong il Gwan added the fourth in the 59th.

Muhammad Safawi Rasid pulled one back for Malaysia in the 67th.

The win gives North Korea five points in Group B, the same as Hong Kong. Lebanon leads with 10 points, while Malaysia is last with one.

North Korea and Malaysia will meet again on Monday at the same venue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shawnee Mission East QB Andy Maddox highlights from 2017

    Shawnee Mission East junior quarterback Andy Maddox has led the Lancers to a 9-1 record in his first year as Coach Dustin Delaney's starter.

Shawnee Mission East QB Andy Maddox highlights from 2017

Shawnee Mission East QB Andy Maddox highlights from 2017 2:14

Shawnee Mission East QB Andy Maddox highlights from 2017

Here's how the national anthem got started in American sports 2:12

Here's how the national anthem got started in American sports
This is the dunk that put Michael Porter Jr. on the map 0:17

This is the dunk that put Michael Porter Jr. on the map

View More Video