With no Zeke, is arrow pointing up for Dallas?

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan 91) celebrates his sack of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md. Washington comes off a comeback victory at Seattle made more impressive by the wave of injuries it has fought through. Its defense has looked formidable, led by LBs Zach Brown and Ryan Kerrigan.