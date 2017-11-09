Sports

Seahawks' Thomas inactive for Cardinals game

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 6:32 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz.

Free safety Earl Thomas was among the injured Seattle Seahawks players inactive Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

Thomas had been listed as doubtful because of a hamstring injury. Running back Eddie Lacy (groin) and defensive end Marcus Smith (concussion) also were inactive for Seattle. They had been declared out for the game Wednesday.

Other Seattle inactives were guard Luke Joeckel, linebacker Josh Forrest, guard Jordan Roos and defensive end Quinton Jefferson.

All of Arizona's inactives were healthy scratches: wide receiver Chad Williams, running back D.J. Foster, linebacker Bryson Albright, guard-tackle Will Holden, center Max Tuerk, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and defensive lineman Xavier Williams.

