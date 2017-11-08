Watch: Bob Costas predicts football’s decline because it ‘destroys people’s brains’

NBC Sportscaster Bob Costas said Tuesday that the sport of football is poised for a decline. Speaking at the Shirley Povich Symposium in College Park, Md., said that football’s future is bleak. “The nature of football is this: unless and until there is some technology which we cannot even imagine, let alone has been developed, that would make this inherently dangerous game not marginally safer, but acceptably safe, the cracks in the foundation are there,” Costas said.