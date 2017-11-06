Rams' surprising success driven by commitment to team

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, talks with punter Johnny Hekker during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Los Angeles. With the NFL at the halfway point, plenty of teams have dipped into the playbooks for something special. Johnny Hekker threw a 28-yard pass for a first down on a fake punt by the Rams in Week 2. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo